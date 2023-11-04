MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stabbed a man several times in Manhattan Saturday morning.

The incident happened on West 116th Street around 4:05 a.m., according to the NYPD. Two assailants attacked a 39-year-old man with a sharp object before fleeing the scene, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

