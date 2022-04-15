HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in Hell’s Kitchen early Friday morning, police said.

The 24-year-old victim was stabbed in the torso near Ninth Avenue and West 44th Street around 12:30 a.m., per police. The victim was taken to a hospital, where police described his condition as stable.

Officers launched a search for the suspect, who was described as a man with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, police said.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning. The investigation remained active.

