MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the Times Square subway station Saturday evening, the NYPD said.

Police found the man suffering from a stab wound at 46th Street and Seventh Avenue at Times Square around 8 p.m. He told police that he had been stabbed about an hour earlier in the subway station, authorities said.

The man is expected to survive his injury, police said. The stabbing remains under investigation. No other information was released.

