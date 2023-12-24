MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the chest in a Times Square subway station on Saturday night, police said.

Two suspects attacked the victim, 23, on the No. 7 platform in the Times Square-42nd Street subway station at around 9:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was stabbed with an unknown object, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspects were arrested at the scene but charges were pending Sunday, police said.

