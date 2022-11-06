MANHATTAN, New York (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan early Sunday morning, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was attacked near Sherman Avenue and West 207th Street at around 4:45 a.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.