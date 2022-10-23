MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the neck and another in the leg in two separate incidents in Manhattan over the weekend, police said.

A male, of unknown age, was stabbed in the neck on the sidewalk in front of 527 Amsterdam Ave. on the Upper West Side on Saturday at around 11:11 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

A 33-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during a fight between two groups early Sunday morning in Greenwich Village, police said. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. at the corner of Mercer and Bleeker streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests in either case and the investigations are ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).