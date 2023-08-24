MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the head aboard a Manhattan subway train Thursday morning, police said.

The victim, 52, and the suspect got into a fight on the northbound No. 1 train as it was pulling into the Times Square station at around 2:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect stabbed the man in the head multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The suspect was wearing a white shirt with blood on it when he fled the scene, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).