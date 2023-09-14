Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was slashed on a Manhattan subway platform Thursday morning, according to police sources.

The incident happened at Grand Central–42nd Street station after a 41-year-old man, got into an argument with the suspect, police sources said. The suspect then slashed the victim in the face.

First responders rushed the victim to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

