Man stabbed in the chest near Penn Station

Manhattan

Scene of Thanksgiving stabbing near Penn Station on Nov. 25, 2021 (PIX11 News)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the chest near Penn Station on Thanksgiving, police said.

A 911 call for the stabbing came in just after 6 p.m. and officers rushed to West 34th Street and Seventh Avenue.

The victim was seriously injured and was likely to die, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials have not yet shared additional details about the attacker or the circumstances around the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

