MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the chest while sitting on a park bench Friday night in Manhattan, police said.

A 39-year-old man was inside Tompkins Square Park when the suspect approached him around 11:25 p.m., police said. The suspect then stabbed the man in the chest before running away, according to police.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of his injuries. It’s unclear what led to the stabbing or if the two individuals knew each other.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.