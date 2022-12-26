Police seek a suspect in an alleged attack on the No. 6 train in Manhattan on Dec. 26, 2022. (PIX11)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back aboard a Manhattan train early Monday, police said.

The 36-year-old victim and the suspect got into a fight on the northbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue subway station at around midnight, authorities said. The suspect then attacked the man with an unknown cutting object, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled and remained at large, as of Monday morning, police said.

