CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back inside a Manhattan smoke shop on Monday, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, 20, was attacked in the store on West 25th Street in Chelsea at around 5 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A suspect in dark clothing fled on foot after the incident, and remained at large, as of Wednesday morning, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.