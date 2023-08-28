MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the abdomen near Herald Square Monday afternoon, police said.

The 33-year-old victim was attacked near the Target on West 34th Street at around 2 p.m., authorities said. He was stabbed once in the abdomen and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The assailant fled on West 34th Street and Seventh Avenue, and remained at large, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).