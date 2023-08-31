People walk near a design on the lawn of Bryant Park Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in New York.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was stabbed and robbed on a Manhattan street near Bryant Park Thursday morning, police said.

The 51-year-old man was walking down West 43rd Street across from Bryant Park at around 2:20 a.m. when the suspect stabbed him in the abdomen and stole his wallet, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

There have been no arrests.

