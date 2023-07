Police said a man was stabbed in the neck at the 86th Street station. (PIX11)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in a Manhattan subway station on Monday, according to police.

A call came in about the stabbing around 4:30 p.m. Police said a man was stabbed in the neck at the 86th Street station near Lexington Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not share their condition at this time.

