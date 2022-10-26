LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two women at a Lower Manhattan subway station early Wednesday, according to authorities.

The women were waiting for the No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall station shortly before 6 a.m. when they got into a physical altercation, police said.

When a man tried to intervene, one of the women pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the area of his neck and shoulder, officials said.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital. While the severity of his injuries wasn’t immediately specified, authorities said that he was expected to survive.

No arrests were immediately made, and detailed physical descriptions of the women were not immediately available. It was also unclear what started the initial fight between the women.

Southbound Nos. 4 and 5 trains were running with delays while police investigated.

The incident came amid a spike in crime in the city’s transit system that has left many commuters on edge and the issue in the spotlight of the governor’s race.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).