FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed inside the Wall Street subway station in Manhattan Tuesday morning, according to police.

The 40-year-old victim got into a dispute with the suspect at around 6:10 a.m. onboard a northbound No. 4 train, authorities said. Both got off the train at the Wall Street subway station, where the stabbing happened, police said based on a preliminary investigation.

The suspect fled the area, leaving the victim who suffered lacerations, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

The investigation by police was ongoing and no arrests had been made in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.