SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed at the back of the head in Manhattan Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 3 a.m., the victim was walking along in the vicinity of Broome and Crosby streets when he was stabbed to the head and the chest during a robbery, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in critical condition.

Investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the stabbing have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).