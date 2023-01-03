A man was stabbed several times by an attacker in Manhattan on early Saturday morning, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed several times by an attacker in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said.

A 32-year-old man was standing in front of 133 Avenue A when a group of people approached him around 10:10 a.m., and one person from the group began arguing with him, according to the NYPD. The argument then led to a fight, and the assailant stabbed the victim in the head and chest before running away, police said.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital and is being treated for his injuries, authorities said.

Police are unclear about what led to the argument, and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).