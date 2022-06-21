Pictured are the four suspects who were allegedly involved in a stabbing in Manhattan on June 14. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group was involved in a stabbing in Manhattan on June 14, police said on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old man had a dispute with four men at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities. The man was then stabbed multiple times in his torso and head. He was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspects. They released photos, which can be seen above.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).