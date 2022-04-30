THEATER DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in front of a hotel in Manhattan on Saturday morning, according to police.

A man stabbed the 35-year-old victim a few minutes past 3 a.m. after a dispute in front of a hotel along Eighth Avenue near West 45th Street, authorities said. The suspect fled the area. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).