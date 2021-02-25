Chinatown stabbing being investigated as possible hate crime, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — UPDATE: A Brooklyn man was arrested on multiple charges after apparently admitting to the stabbing, police said early Friday.

Original story:

A man was stabbed in Chinatown on Thursday evening right by the federal courthouse, police said.

The victim, who is not likely to die, was rushed to a hospital for treatment after he was stabbed around 6:15 p.m. near Worth Street and Baxter Street, officials said.

Police described the attacker as a man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

No arrests have been made, but a law enforcement source said a person of interest has been taken into custody for questioning.

Police said the felony assault case is currently being investigated as a possible hate crime by NYPD Detectives.

Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou, who represents the area, said earlier in the evening there wasn’t yet evidence of a hate crime, before the NYPD gave more information.

Hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers have been top of mind as of late, with the city and NYPD each vowing to renew focus on preventing them.

