Man stabbed in back twice when Manhattan bodega fight spills into street

Police asked for help identifying a suspect in a Manhattan stabbing. (NYPD)

INWOOD, Manhattan — A knife-wielding attacker followed a man out of a Manhattan bodega and stabbed him in the back two times after a fight inside the store, police said Monday.

Surveillance video shows the two fight inside a Dyckman Street bodega, falling to the floor and struggling among spilled liquid of some kind. After the Nov. 16 fight, one of the men, knife in hand, returned the other man’s skullcap, which fell off during the altercation.

A short time later, the knife-wielding man stabbed the 47-year-old victim, then fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).