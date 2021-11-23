Group of men sought in connection with a stabbing on East 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan early Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Police were searching for a group of men after a man was stabbed multiple times in Midtown Manhattan while heading home from work early Monday, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the 27-year-old man was walking from Grand Central Terminal to Port Authority around 2 a.m. when he was attacked.

While walking on East 42nd Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues, the victim was approached by an unidentified man who grabbed him and pulled out a knife, police said.

The man then stabbed the victim in the hand and abdomen, according to the NYPD.

When the victim ran for safety, a second unknown man began to chase him, police said.

Soon, the two unknown men fled the area on foot with two other unidentified men, who are wanted for questioning, authorities said.

According to police, EMS transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No property was taken from the victim during the attack.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the four men they were looking for.

