Man stabbed in hand and stomach in Midtown Manhattan: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man stabbed in Midtown Manhattan

Group of men sought in connection with a stabbing on East 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan early Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Police were searching for a group of men after a man was stabbed multiple times in Midtown Manhattan while heading home from work early Monday, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the 27-year-old man was walking from Grand Central Terminal to Port Authority around 2 a.m. when he was attacked.

While walking on East 42nd Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues, the victim was approached by an unidentified man who grabbed him and pulled out a knife, police said.

The man then stabbed the victim in the hand and abdomen, according to the NYPD.

When the victim ran for safety, a second unknown man began to chase him, police said.

Soon, the two unknown men fled the area on foot with two other unidentified men, who are wanted for questioning, authorities said.

According to police, EMS transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No property was taken from the victim during the attack.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the four men they were looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Dublin House celebrates its 100th birthday

Subway violence: Man stabbed to death on train near Penn Station

Man fatally stabbed in the neck on subway near Penn Station: NYPD

Soul Train awards celebrate milestone in Manhattan

Holiday shopping, gridlock traffic return

Origami Holiday Tree returning for 50th year

More Manhattan

Crime

Subway violence: Man stabbed to death on train near Penn Station

Man fatally stabbed in the neck on subway near Penn Station: NYPD

Vandals arrested in Queens riots

Community reacts to vandalism in Queens

Gunmen take turns shooting man in Bronx barbershop: NYPD

Woman charged with murder in Brooklyn point-blank shooting after being apprehended in Florida: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter