Man stabbed with fork outside Chelsea Salvation Army store: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man accused of stabbing another man with a fork outside the Salvation Army store on Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan on April 10, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Police released new images Wednesday of a man accused of randomly stabbing another man with a fork outside a Manhattan thrift store in April.

According to police, the victim was shopping inside the Salvation Army on Eighth Avenue in Chelsea around 2:30 p.m. on April 10 when an unknown man approached him.

“What are you doing? Why are you doing that?” the stranger asked the man, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The victim, 50, ignored him, went to pay for his items and left the store, officials said.

The unidentified man followed him outside and suddenly stabbed him in the arm with a fork before fleeing on foot, heading southbound on Eighth Avenue, police said.

EMS responded and treated the victim on the scene.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images Wednesday of the man they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).