HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the groin after a fight broke out in Hell’s Kitchen Wednesday morning, police said.

The 29-year-old victim was slashed following a dispute between two groups of people near West 43rd Street and Twelfth Avenue at around 2 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what prompted the fight. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).