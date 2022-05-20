MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said.

The victim was along West 37th Street near Seventh Avenue when he was approached by three men who started arguing with him, according to authorities. He was then stabbed in the leg with an unknown object at around 3:45 a.m. The men fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital.

An investigation by police is ongoing. There have been no arrests in connection to the stabbing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).