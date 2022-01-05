Man stabbed during dispute in Midtown Manhattan: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man was stabbed in Manhattan overnight when a dispute with another man escalated, according to the NYPD.

Police said the two men got into an argument around midnight in Midtown, near the intersection of West 33rd Street and Broadway.

Things escalated when one of the men took out a ceramic knife and stabbed the other man, authorities said. It was unclear where he was stabbed.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 40s, fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.

Police said both men involved were believed to be experiencing homelessness.

No arrests had been made, as of early Wednesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

