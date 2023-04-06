HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed and called a gay slur during an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Wednesday night, according to law enforcement sources.

Police said a suspect in a large group slashed the 40-year-old victim in the left leg near 43rd Street and Tenth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen at around 11:30 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The group and the victim got into a fight before the incident, police said. The group fled the scene and the suspect remained at large.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).