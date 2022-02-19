Man stabbed at No. 1 train stop during attempted robbery: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the leg Saturday night while trying to avoid a robbery, police said.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. inside a No. 1 train stop in Washington Heights. The victim was walking on inside the station when two strangers attempted to rob him. As the victim tried to run away, he was stabbed in the leg.

Police said the victim did not seek medical attention at the scene. The incident is under investigation and the suspects are still at large.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

