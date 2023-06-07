LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the stomach after a dispute Tuesday night in Manhattan, police said.

Two men, a 29-year-old and the 26-year-old suspect get into a dispute outside on Stanton Street and Ludlow Street around 10:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. Suddenly, the suspect pulls out a knife and stabs the victim in the stomach, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene. It is unclear as of Wednesday the suspect’s charges.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition, police said.