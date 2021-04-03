Man spit at, yelled anti-Asian slurs at woman and 3 children in Times Square: police

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A man is wanted for yelling anti-Asian slurs and spitting at a woman and her three children in Times Square earlier this week, police said.

The incident took place at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday while the four victims were on a southbound 5 train en route to the 42nd Street/Times Square subway station. An unknown man began yelling anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children before spitting twice in her direction. The man then knocked the woman’s cellphone out of her hand and proceeded to keep it out the back door of the subway car and onto the tracks as the train was still in motion, authorities said.

The man then exited the transit system, fleeing westbound on West 41st Street toward 8th Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital for observation.

The man is described as being between 50 and 55 years old, 6-feet tall, 150-160 pounds and las seen wearing a dark camouflage sweater, dark sweatpants and black sandals. The individual was also wearing a black sock on his left foot and a white sock on his right foot.

This comes amid a surge of anti-Asian bias incidents and hate crimes across the metropolitan area.

Residents and activists have shown support for Asian communities and those affected by the violence at demonstrations across the city as well as in New Jersey.

The NYPD announced last week it planned to increase outreach and patrols in Asian communities.

The department is sending undercover officers to neighborhoods with significant Asian populations in an attempt to prevent and disrupt attacks, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

The undercover officers are being trained and will be on patrol by the end of the weekend, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said.

The NYPD started an Asian Hate Crime Task Force last year amid increasing attacks as the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States.

Political leaders, including former President Donald Trump, have repeatedly used xenophobic terms to refer to the virus that originated in China’s Wuhan province. Critics say the former president’s language stoked violence against Asian Americans and immigrants.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.