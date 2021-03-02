Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a string of assaults and burglaries in Manhattan throughout February 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they believe is behind a series of assaults and burglaries around Manhattan throughout February, police said Monday.

Police said the first incident was reported back on Feb. 9 when the man was caught on camera stealing an iPad tablet from the front desk of the restaurant GunBae, on Murray Street in Tribeca.

A day later, on the morning of Feb. 10, the man used an unlocked door to enter the restaurant Shanghai Mong, on 32nd Street in Koreatown, before stealing about $300 in cash from a register, authorities said.

Next, on Feb. 13, police said the unidentified man stabbed another man in the face with a sharp object amid a verbal dispute on Pearl Street in Lower Manhattan.

Over a week later on Feb. 23, a 60-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk near the east side of Union Square when she was approached by the man, who swung a black trash bag, striking her in the back of the head, police said.

About two hours later, police believe the same man stole two tablets from a hostess stand and about $250 from a cash register at The Elgin restaurant on West 48th Street in Midtown.

Authorities on Monday released the above surveillance images of the unidentified man they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).