Man sought in stabbing death of homeless woman in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless woman in East Harlem, police said.

The incident happened at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday on 2nd Avenue when a man entered a building with a 38-year-old woman and engaged in a verbal dispute. As the dispute got physical, the man stabbed the woman approximately five times throughout the body before fleeing southbound.

The victim, later identified as 38-year-old Jacklyn Delgado, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police revealed that Delgado is homeless.

The individual police are seeking is described as a male, approximately 45-55 years of age, 6-feet to 6-feet-3-inches tall, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, black pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

