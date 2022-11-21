HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly vandalized a gay bar in Manhattan on at least two occasions, prompting an investigation, police said.

The suspect threw a brick through the front window of VERS on Ninth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen on Nov. 13 and Nov. 15, according to the NYPD. It remained unclear if the mischief is connected to the establishment being a gay bar.

A few New York City politicians spoke out against the attacks. New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher said he believes the bar is being targeted for its LGBTQ+ ties, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine agreed.

“This man has thrown bricks at the window of Versbarnyc FOUR times in recent weeks,” Bottcher tweeted. “These are hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community. Please help us identify him.”

“The epidemic of anti-LGBTQ+ violence is national,” Levine said in a tweet. “A well-known gay bar on Manhattan’s west side has been attacked repeatedly in recent weeks. We can not stand for this.”

It remained unclear if police are looking for the same suspect in the incidents. There have been no arrests and the suspect’s description has not been released. Police were not investigating the incident as a hate crime as of yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).