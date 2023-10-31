NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man who allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the neck on a Harlem street last week is also wanted in three gunpoint robberies in Manhattan, police said Tuesday.

Donovan Dixon allegedly attacked the teen after the two fought near 74 116th St. in Harlem at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to the NYPD. The boy was slashed in the neck area and taken to the hospital with a large puncture wound, police said. The teen is expected to recover from his injury.

Dixon fled the scene and remained at large, as of Tuesday, police said.

The suspect is also wanted in connection to three gunpoint robberies in Manhattan, police said. The details of those incidents were not immediately available.

