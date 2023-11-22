MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who groped a 12-year-old girl on a Manhattan street on Monday, authorities said.

The girl was walking near East 85th Street and Park Avenue on the Upper East Side just before 2 p.m. when the man grabbed her backside, according to the NYPD. The child was not injured.

The suspect then ran off, police said.

There have been no arrests.

