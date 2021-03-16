Man sought after rubbing groin on woman in Upper East Side subway station: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Image of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an Upper East Side subway station on March 11, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

Image of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an Upper East Side subway station on March 11, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police released a photo overnight of a man accused of rubbing his groin on a woman from behind in a Manhattan subway station during the morning rush earlier in March.

The woman, 37, was waiting for a southbound No. 6 train on the platform of the 86th Street station on the Upper East Side around 8 a.m. when the unidentified man approached her from behind, police said.

The man then began rubbing himself against the woman’s buttocks, according to the NYPD.

According to officials, the perpetrator then hopped on an arriving No. 6 train and fled the scene.

The NYPD released the above image of the man they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Unregular Pizza: The best pizza in NYC can't be bought

NYC restaurants reflect on a year of restrictions

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Community calls for action when mourning 10-year-old boy

Carolines comedy club founder Caroline Hirsch on reopening and women in stand-up

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

Chill continue Tuesday, but a weekend warm-up on the way

7 Day Forecast

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan

@PIX11News on Twitter