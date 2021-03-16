Man sought after rubbing groin on woman in Upper East Side subway station: NYPD

Image of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an Upper East Side subway station on March 11, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police released a photo overnight of a man accused of rubbing his groin on a woman from behind in a Manhattan subway station during the morning rush earlier in March.

The woman, 37, was waiting for a southbound No. 6 train on the platform of the 86th Street station on the Upper East Side around 8 a.m. when the unidentified man approached her from behind, police said.

The man then began rubbing himself against the woman’s buttocks, according to the NYPD.

According to officials, the perpetrator then hopped on an arriving No. 6 train and fled the scene.

The NYPD released the above image of the man they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).