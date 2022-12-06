MIDTOWN SOUTH, Manhattan (PIX11) — An attacker bashed a man in the head with a brick on a Manhattan street, police said Tuesday.

The assailant attacked the 48-year-old victim on Park Avenue South near 30th Street on Nov. 10 around 5:20 p.m., police said. After hitting the victim in the head, the attacker fled on foot westbound on 30th Street. No arrests have been made.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. He suffered swelling and a laceration to the head.

The NYPD on Tuesday asked for help identifying a person of interest in connection with the brick attack. Police released a surveillance image.

