Man slashes woman after she ignored catcalls near Times Square: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with a slashing near Times Square on July 3, 2021 (Credit: NYPD)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A jilted man slashed a tourist near Times Square early Saturday morning after she ignored his catcalls, police said Sunday.

The 23-year-old victim was with a friend leaving a restaurant around 4:35 a.m. when the suspect began catcalling her, according to police.

The victim’s friend told the man to back off, but he followed them instead, police said. He then snuck up behind the victim on West 46th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues and slashed her across the chest and right hand with a sharp object, according to the NYPD.

The victim, visiting from Michigan, initially declined medical attention at the scene, but later went to an urgent care center for treatment, police said.

The suspect was last seen running down Ninth Avenue. The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Sunday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).