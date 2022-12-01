Subway slashing suspect sough in connection to incident on No. 2 train. (NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man slashed a subway rider in the face in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said.

The 49-year-old victim was sitting on a northbound no. 2 train approaching the 72nd Street – Broadway station when he was attacked around 9:45 p.m., officials said. The suspect used a razor to slash the victim across the nose.

Police on Thursday asked for help identifying the slasher. The NYPD released surveillance images.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).