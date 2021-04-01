Man slashes 1-year-old boy, 2 adults in Manhattan attack: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN — A 1-year-old baby and two adults were slashed in a random attack near Battery Park Wednesday evening, according to police.

It happened at around 5:50 p.m. on State Street near Pearl Street, police said.

Three people were injured: a 22-year-old man was slashed in the head, a 23-year-old woman was slashed in the lip, and the 1-year-old boy was slashed in the chin, police said.

The New York Post reported that the adult victims were the child’s mother and father.

Police said the victims were Hasidic, and that the suspect didn’t say anything before he attacked them suddenly.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody; charges are pending, authorities said.

