Man slashes woman in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack: NYPD

Police are searching for the man accused of assaulting a 62-year-old woman in a Manhattan subway station. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A 62-year-old woman was slashed in the leg during an unprovoked assault inside a subway station, police said.

About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 53 Street/Lexington Station, a man approached the victim while she was standing on an escalator in the station. He then slashed her in the leg once with a knife before fleeing aboard a northbound No. 6 train.

The victim was treated by EMS on scene.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).