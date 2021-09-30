Man slashes woman in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are searching for the man accused of assaulting a 62-year-old woman in a Manhattan subway station. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A 62-year-old woman was slashed in the leg during an unprovoked assault inside a subway station, police said.

About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 53 Street/Lexington Station, a man approached the victim while she was standing on an escalator in the station. He then slashed her in the leg once with a knife before fleeing aboard a northbound No. 6 train.

The victim was treated by EMS on scene.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

'The Stone Age': Immersive cannabis-inspired experience opens in NYC

Inwood grandmother needs repairs, with leak destroying kitchen since 2019

Bungee jumping into action at Om Factory

5 shot in police-involved shooting in Inwood

5 shot, including gunman, in police-involved shooting in Manhattan: officers

Global Citizen Live 2021: Harry, Meghan and music's brightest wow at Central Park concert

More Manhattan

Crime

Bronx woman struck, killed by pickup truck; driver arrested, NYPD says

Police activity in Bayonne, Jersey City after chase, shots fired in NJ

5 shot in police-involved shooting in Inwood

5 shot, including gunman, in police-involved shooting in Manhattan: officers

Machete attack in NJ Walmart: Man slashed in head, police say

Man attempted to storm cockpit while on JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter