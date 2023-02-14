The NYPD has identified this person as a suspect in an unprovoked slashing near Union Square in Manhattan on Feb. 13, 2023. (Credit: NYPD)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant slashed a man with a box cutter Monday morning in an unprovoked attack near Union Square Park in broad daylight, according to authorities.

The victim, 36, was on Union Square West near East 15th Street around 9:40 a.m. when the attacker approached him from behind, cut his back, then fled, police said. Investigators described the assault as unprovoked.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

In a request for assistance from the public, investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect, who was last seen eastbound on East 16th Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).