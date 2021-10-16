Man slashed, stabbed to death during robbery on Lower East Side: NYPD

LOWEST EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man was slashed and stabbed to death on the Lower East Side early Saturday morning, police said.

The NYPD received a 911 call about a robbery on Hester Street, between Forsyth Street and Chrystie streets, around 1:05 a.m.

Officers found a 51-year-old man with a slash wound to his face and a stab wound to his stomach, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There were no arrests, as of Saturday morning. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

