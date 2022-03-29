HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man slashed another man in the chest during a dispute on a subway train in Harlem, the NYPD said.

While aboard a northbound 3 train at the Harlem-148th Street Station at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with another man. The man allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed the 40-year-old man in the chest, then fled the subway system, police said.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Police are still searching for the suspect, who remains unidentified.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).