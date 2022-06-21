FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him.

The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim and yelled profanities at him before slashing him once in the right arm, police said.

After the attack, the suspect fled toward the northbound No. 4 and No. 5 train platform, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital after the attack. He was treated and listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspect, who is about 45 years old, was last seen wearing a gray and white jacket, green hat and was carrying a black bag. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).