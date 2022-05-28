UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Thursday, police said.

The 29-year-old victim was walking at the southwest corner of Third Avenue and East 63rd Street when a man approached him from behind and pulled out a knife unprovoked, video of the incident showed.

Watch: A man pulled out a knife before slashing another man in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan, police said. pic.twitter.com/pY40UDxhD7 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 28, 2022

The suspect then slashed the victim multiple times in the back and left arm before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police asked help from the public to find the suspect, who they described as being around 30 years old, of medium build and seen riding a black e-bike before the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).