MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the neck during a fight outside a popular sports bar in Greenwich Village on Friday, police said Monday.

The suspect attacked the victim, 33, in front of The Red Lion at 151 Thompson St. in Greenwich Village at around 5:10 a.m., according to the NYPD. The two men fought before the victim was cut in the neck, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Bleecker Street and crossing the street at LaGuardia Place, police said.

There have been no arrests.

