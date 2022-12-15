TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the cheek in Times Square Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was attacked near 42nd Street and Eight Avenue at around 7 p.m., police said. He was treated at the scene by EMS.

It remained unclear what led up to the incident. No other information was available.

